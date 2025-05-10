Northern Nigerian political and traditional rulers met in Kaduna on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the region and how they could address their issues without partisan political biases.

The joint meeting, which was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, was chaired by Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Chairman of the Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Some states in the region have faced security challenges for over a decade, especially with Boko Haram resurging in the North-east, banditry in the North-west and farmers–herders and inter-religious crises in the North-central.

The subregion also has a high rate of poverty and a large number of out-of-school children. To address these problems, the forum at the meeting committed itself to nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the region and the nation at large.

Below is the communique released after the meeting.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE JOINT MEETING OF THE NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS’ FORUM WITH THE CHAIRMEN OF THE NORTHERN STATES TRADITIONAL RULERS’ COUNCIL, HELD ON SATURDAY, 10TH MAY, 2025 AT THE SIR KASHIM IBRAHIM HOUSE, KADUNA

The Northern States Governors Forum convened a joint meeting with the Chairmen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers Council on Saturday, 10th May, 2025 at the Council Chamber of the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies, the Governors of all 19 Northern States and Their Royal Highnesses, the Chairmen of the 19 Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Councils.

Forum acknowledges the critical role of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the northern region and the nation at large.

After exhaustive deliberations on matters of regional interest, particularly security, the Forum released the following communique:

1. The Forum commends Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.

2. The Forum resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors Forum to work out modalities of how to increase support to the Federal Security Agencies.

3. The Forum also resolved to strengthen peculiar local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges.

4. The Forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.

5. The Forum reiterated its support for the creation of State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take off.

6. Forum’s next meeting will hold on the 30th of August 2025.

Signed:

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON

Governor of Gombe State/ Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum

