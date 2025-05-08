An American Cardinal, Robert Prevost, has been elected the new Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

This marks a historic first as the church has never before had an American pope.

The 69-year-old took the name Pope Leo XVI for his papacy.

He was elected on Thursday, on the second day of the conclave, after white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Apostolic Palace in Rome.

His election brings the conclave to an end.

The new pontiff appeared at the central window of St Peter’s Basilica after a one-day conclave at the Vatican, officially succeeding Pope Francis, who died last month at the age of 88.

The conclave is an ancient process used by the Catholic Church to elect a new pontiff.

“Peace be with you,” the new pope told onlookers at Saint Peter’s Square.

According to CNN, the new pope was greeted with huge cheers from thousands gathered at the square.

Addressing them, he said, “I would like this greeting of peace to reach all your hearts and families and people around the world. May peace be with you.”

Mr Prevost, who is from Chicago, is considered to be a reformer, having spent many years as a missionary in Peru before eventually being appointed archbishop there.

He has also been the head of the church’s Dicastery for Bishops.

As the new pope, Mr Prevost has become the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

