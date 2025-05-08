Guinness Nigeria, in partnership with the Premier League, on Thursday announced that it is bringing the English Premier League trophy to Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the trophy will be in Enugu on 16 May and Lagos on 17 and 18 May, providing football fans with a unique opportunity to interact with the prestigious silverware.

“As part of its commitment to provide its consumers and Nigerian football fans with unmatched experiences and memories, Guinness™ Nigeria, in partnership with the Premier League™, today announced that it is bringing the prestigious English Premier League trophy to Nigeria.

“This visit will see the trophy visit Enugu on May 16th and Lagos on May 17th & 18th; providing football fans the opportunity to interact up close and personal, with the ultimate prize of the best football league in the world,” the company said.

It explained that the three-day, two-city tour will provide football fans around the world with a chance to be in proximity of the iconic Premier League™ trophy and the heroes of the game.

It noted that both iconic cities will also host Guinness MatchDay events; an elevated football viewing experience featuring multiple viewing screens to ensure fans don’t miss a moment, a replay and highlight corners with noise cancellation headsets, an iconic 360-degree Guinness™ bar serving an array of Guinness™ inspired cocktails, on-site customisation of football jerseys, and other wonderful experiences that puts fans at the center of the football action.

Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Olayinka Bakare, said: “Our association with Football is a key platform to engage & elevate the experiences of our consumers. This is more than a tour. It is an iconic, unmissable experience.

“Besides the unique excitement of seeing the Premier League™ silverware in Nigeria, it’s about celebrating football’s power to unite us, whilst delivering unmatched football moments that only Guinness™ can offer.”

