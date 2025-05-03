The suspended Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Adaeze Oreh, has reacted to the allegations linking her to the disruption of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) empowerment programme, organised by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Ms Oreh was one of the political officeholders. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, was suspended on 26 March after he was sworn in.

In viral videos obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, no fewer than one hundred women walked out of the event held at the EUI Event Centre in GRA, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The women left the event when Theresa Ibas, wife of the state’s sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, was called upon to address them.

The women, who anticipated the presence of Mrs Tinubu at the event, designed to benefit 500 women with various empowerment items, began chanting, ‘We want Simi’, and ‘We want Valerie Fubara’, in protest at Mrs Ibas’ appearance in place of Mrs Tinubu.

Unconfirmed reports alleged that Ms Oreh was involved and orchestrated the women’s walkout, an allegation she said was levelled against her by the ‘Concerned Rivers Youth Organisation.’

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Saturday, Ms Oreh described the allegations against her as a ‘feeble and mischievous attempt’ to tarnish her reputation and sow division.

Baseless allegations

She stated that the allegations were baseless and false and a product of ‘the sick imagination of rumour-mongers and conflict entrepreneurs.’

She said: “I challenge the ‘Concerned Rivers Youth Organisation’ (assuming such a body exists) to provide tangible proof to support their assertions. It is essential to base criticisms on facts rather than speculation or puerile political agendas.

“I have neither sponsored nor will sponsor any activities aimed at embarrassing or disrupting the activities of the administration appointed by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to oversee the affairs of Rivers State following his declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday 18th March 2025, and have rather spent the time of my suspension from office focused on other endeavours and my doctoral studies.”

Furthermore, the suspended commissioner reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to working diligently for the state’s progress and development.

“Unsubstantiated wild claims undermine trust and hinder constructive engagement, and this is not what the state needs at this difficult and delicate time.

“I urge everyone to focus on issues that unite us and foster a positive, solution-driven dialogue for the betterment of our state, and urge everyone to work together to build a brighter future for Rivers State, grounded in truth, transparency, and collective effort,” she noted.

Since Mr Tinubu’s emergency declaration, which resulted in the six-month suspension of Mr Fubara and all elected members of the State House of Assembly, some women have staged protests demanding the governor’s immediate reinstatement and rejecting the appointment of a sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs.

