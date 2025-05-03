El-Tahdam Exploration Limited, a Nigerian lithium exploration firm, has denied claims that it acquired its mining licenses through fraudulent means and misrepresentation.

The company denied the allegations in a letter dated 30 April to PREMIUM TIMES.

The letter, signed by El-Tahdam’s legal consultant, Joyce Gani, described allegations of wrongdoing as false and defamatory.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Abdullahi Usman, secretary to the Village Head of Libata Community of Yauri Emirate of Kebbi State, claimed he was misled into signing a consent letter that enabled El-Tahdam Exploration Limited to access land in the community for lithium exploration.

In its letter, the mining company insisted that at no point was it accused, directly or indirectly, of any misconduct by any Nigerian regulatory authority, including the Mining Cadastre Office.

“The publication falsely suggests that our client procured it’s lawful licences through fraud or misrepresentation, an allegation that is both false and defamatory. At no time has our client been found guilty of, or even formally accused of, wrongdoing by any competent regulatory body including the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO),” the letter said.

Mining in Kebbi

Kebbi State, located in Nigeria’s North-west region, is rich in mineral resources including lithium, gold, copper, zinc, and lead. Non-metallic minerals such as marble, gypsum, quartz, fluorite, and tourmaline are also found in abundance.

In recent years, the state government has initiated the development of a lithium processing hub as part of its strategy to harness its mineral wealth. A modern lithium processing plant is already in the process of being established to support these efforts.

Meanwhile, Kebbi is also battling with challenges related to illegal mining, which has been linked to insecurity and conflicts in the area. Authorities are working to regulate the sector more tightly and support legitimate operators, including small-scale artisanal miners in places like Fakai, Bagudo, and Shanga.

About El-Tahdam

El-Tahdam Exploration is a Nigerian company with its headquarters in Abuja,. The company is a lithium mining and exploration firm with the sole purpose of supplying the world with the critical minerals for the development of renewable energy for a sustainable future.

The company plans to build processing plants to be located in Kebbi, Kwara and Kaduna states.

On 20 March, 2025, El-Tahdam Exploration secured a $500 million investment with its partners, TSG mining group, which is one of the reasons it is trying to expand operations into Kebbi and other states.

