The sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has suspended all political office holders in the south-southern state.

Mr Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former chief of naval staff, announced this in a statement issued by his chief of staff on Wednesday evening.

The statement said the suspension takes immediate effect.

The suspension affected all the political appointees of the now suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

The affected appointees included the secretary to the state government, chief of staff, commissioners, chairpersons and members of all boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals; and special advisers, special assistants and senior special assistants.

The suspended officials were asked to hand over to the permanent secretary or the most senior director where there is no permanent secretary.

“This is pursuant to the powers conferred on the administrator of Rivers state, His Excellency, Vice-Admiral (RTD) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, by the President, His Excellency, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR),” the statement reads.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Tinubu, on 18 March, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The president also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

The president consequently appointed Mr Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

He cited the recent “disturbing” incidents in the state, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for his action.

The disturbing incidents also included the political crises in the South-southern state triggered by a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the minister of the FCT.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, on Thursday, approved the declaration of a state of emergency in the south-southern state.

The Senate would later follow suit, approving the emergency rule with minor changes.

