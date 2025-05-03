Air Peace on Saturday said it had no regret cancelling or delaying flights to ensure the safety of human lives in adherence to air safety standards.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, Ejike Ndiulo, in Lagos.

While empathising with passengers who experienced inconveniences from its flight cancellations and delays, Air Peace said the disruptions were due to safety considerations.

According to the airline, if weather conditions, technical parameters or operational standards fall short of safety standards, the flight will not be operated.

“It is not our policy to delay or cancel flights without due cause, and when we do, we are often the greater loser financially. We will never sacrifice safety for convenience, comfort, speed or profit,” it said.

It thanked the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for requesting improvement in its domestic operations.

The airline praised the authority’s efforts in ensuring airline operators’ adherence to global safety standards.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Air Peace, however, said that it was also important to clarify that it had more aircraft than were being rostered for daily operations.

“Therefore, any delays or cancellations we have experienced have absolutely nothing to do with fleet shortage.

“For instance, on Friday, one of our aircraft experienced a bird strike, which damaged the engine while landing in Enugu.

“The aircraft was immediately grounded and withdrawn from operation in accordance with safety protocol,” it said.

Air Peace said that the aircraft was scheduled to service multiple routes, noting that its unavailability had had a ripple effect on flight operations for the routes.

READ ALSO: Air Peace announces flight resumption

“This kind of situation is completely beyond the control of any airline, but again, our priority is the safety of our passengers.

“It is to be stated that every decision Air Peace has taken since the inception of this airline, whether resulting in a delay, cancellation, or suspension of flight, has been taken in the best interest of safety.

“If such situations occur again, we will do the same because we are not ready to compromise safety. We do not cancel any flights for the fun of it.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCAA had, on Friday, held a meeting with the management of the airline on the number of complaints it received on its flight disruptions.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Continue Reading