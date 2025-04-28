The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 to 11 May.

He said on Monday that the decision to implement a unilateral ceasefire was a decision necessitated by humanitarian considerations.

Mr Putin stated that all military actions in Ukraine would be suspended during the period, according to CNN.

However, the declaration was met with skepticism by Ukrainian officials, who called on the Kremlin leader to accept a longer truce proposal from the US, which he has so far rejected.

Also, the ceasefire would coincide with Russia’s World War II Victory Day celebrations on 9 May and mark the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat.

This development is coming days after US President Donald Trump expressed doubts about Russia’s interest in ending the war with Ukraine.

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican City on Saturday, Mr Trump also hinted at possible sanctions on Russia.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns over the last few days,” Mr Trump said in his Truth Social post.

“It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through “Banking ” or “Secondary Sanctions?” Too many people are dying!!!”

Call for permanent ceasefire

The US National Security Council spokesman, Brian Hughes, said that Russia can demonstrate its seriousness by implementing a long-lasting peace.

“While President Trump welcomes Vladimir Putin’s willingness to pause the conflict, the president has been very clear he wants a permanent ceasefire and to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution,” he said on Monday.

The day before, the country’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated that this week would be critical in determining whether the US would continue its efforts to broker peace between the two warring countries.

Similarly, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, in response to the ceasefire announcement, said, “If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable, and full ceasefire. And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days.”

In March, the US proposed a 30-day ceasefire during negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which Mr Zelensky accepted. This agreement led the Trump administration to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

However, Mr Putin declined to accept the ceasefire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

