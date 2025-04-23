The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, faulted the “sudden closure” of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The closure

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) temporarily shutdown the airport on Saturday to enable urgent repairs on a damaged part of the runway.

FAAN said the emergency repairs would be conducted on the portion of the runway from 22 April to 6 May 2025 and normal operations will be halted within the period.

Many airlines, consequently, diverted their flights scheduled to the airport while other airlines cancelled flights initially scheduled for takeoff from the airport.

Fix the entire runaway,’ Ohanaeze begs Tinubu

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Ohanaeze, Ezichi Chukwu, said the closure came at the height of the Easter period when Igbos and other air transport users travel in high numbers.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described it as unpatriotic and unfair to regular users of the airport, especially Ndigbo.

“While safety of lives and aircraft that ply the route may be the reason, the timing of the closure could have been better managed,” Mr Chukwu said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We look forward to the completion of the project within the said duration.”

The spokesperson said the socio-cultural organisation was disturbed that this would be the third time the runway had failed in less than 15 years.

“Consequently, the Igbo organisation appeals for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, for the release of funds to reconstruct the entire runway, rather than the makeshift efforts that have not worked over the years,” he said.

READ ALSO: House of Reps presents N18 million to Enugu tanker explosion victims

Mr Chukwu said the organisation also appealed to Mr Tinubu to ensure the timely completion of the project upon release of the funds.

‘Monitor all airport runways’

Mr Chukwu said Ohanaeze also asked the leadership of FAAN “to monitor all airport runways nationwide” to ensure that they are in perfect condition to avoid accidents which could endanger the lives of people.

He said the group drew the attention of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, to the fact that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was yet to be completed given the minimal work done by successive federal governments of Nigeria.

“It is in this regard that we commend the complementary effort by the Enugu State Government and implore the President Bola Tinubu Administration to fully complete and operationalise the entire airport, in line with international best practices,” Mr Chukwu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

