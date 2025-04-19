The Nigerian government has temporarily shutdown the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Obiageli Orah, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Ms Orah explained that the airport was closed to enable urgent repairs on a damaged part of the runway.

“There is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

“Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025,” she said.

The official stressed that FAAN closed the runway in compliance with the rules of the Nigerian civil aviation system.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period,” she said.

‘Safety of travellers’

Ms Orah further explained that the shutdown of the airport was part of the FAAN’s effort to keep travellers safe and upgrade the airport facilities.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period,” she said.

The official appealed to all travellers and airport users to exercise patience during the repair period.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time.

“All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports. We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure,” she stated.

Diversion, grounding of flights

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES learned from airport officials in Enugu that flights intended to take off on Saturday morning were grounded after the shut down.

Some airlines, this newspaper further gathered, consequently suspended their flights scheduled to land at the airport.

The Air Peace on Saturday, for instance, suspended all their flights which had been scheduled to land at the airport.

The airline explained that suspension of their flights to the airport was in response to worsening airport infrastructure which, according to them, had continued to raise safety concerns.

“At Air Peace, we prioritise safety first over convenience. We believe that if flights are not operated into this aerodrome for the next few days, it will allow the FAAN the opportunity to perform the necessary repairs on the runway,” the airline stated.

It consequently announced that all flights scheduled for landing and take off at the airport would now be operated from another airport in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria’s South-South.

