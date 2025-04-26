Health experts have called for intensified preventive measures against malaria as the best option to eliminate it.
The experts spoke at a malaria outreach organised by Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), FCT branch, in collaboration with Gwagwalada Area Council on Friday in Abuja.
The call came as the world celebrated the 2025 World Malaria Day (WMD).
The WMD marked annually on 25 April aims to raise awareness on malaria as a major health challenge, particularly in Africa. In Nigeria, Malaria is one of the leading causes of death.
Salamatu Orakwelu, Chairperson, FCT branch of PSN, stressed the importance of grassroot education in the efforts to eradicate malaria.
“Most times, the first thing that comes to our mind once we have fever is malaria. People should ensure proper testing and avoid abusing antimalarial drugs,” she said.
Ms Orakwelu further called on the authorities to invest more in research and local production of antimalarial medications to strengthen the drug supply chain.
Adeyemi Adeniran, Director, Primary Health Care at Gwagwalada Area Council, said although malaria is preventable, it continues to claim millions of lives due to poor perception and weak health systems.
“In Nigeria, more than 66 million people come down with malaria every year. One out of three deaths are attributed to malaria,” he said.
“People still believe malaria is just a minor disease, yet we record malaria-related deaths daily, especially among children and pregnant women. It is 100 per cent preventable.
Mr Adeniran also said that the solution is in taking health services to the grassroots, which he said were often underserved due to shortage of personnel.
“We take the health system down to their doorstep this is because we are closer to the people. But we need more human resources for healthcare at the community level,” he said.
Aloba Isaac, Chairperson, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), FCT Chapter, said that malaria vaccine is a promising development, adding that some of them were already undergoing trials.
Mr Isaac said “In Nigeria, there are malaria vaccines available. But you must ensure that there is no trace of malaria parasite in your system before taking them.
“Malaria is a deadly disease that many ignore because it’s so common. Yet it kills easily, especially among infants and pregnant women.”
He urged the government to foster continuity in malaria intervention programmes and build partnerships with relevant agencies to sustain the fight.
Some of the beneficiaries at the event expressed gratitude for the free services.
A beneficiary, Adisatu Isa, appreciated the organisers for testing her and providing her with medication.
Another beneficiary, Johah Utah, said that the initiative would be more beneficial to people in the rural areas if the government could organise it more often.
