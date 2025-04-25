Despite wintry conditions in Blida, on the outskirts of the Algerian capital, Algiers on Friday night, Nigeria’s U17 girls dug their feet into the ground and achieved a scoreless draw that qualified them for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals.
Holding on to a 4-0 first-leg advantage, the 2022 bronze medallists adopted a calm and collected pattern that easily soaked up the expected pressure from the hosts, and then relied on fast breaks to try and pull the trigger on their opponents.
Although they created the better chances on the night, the Flamingos failed to make dominance in possession pay, but swiftly collected the ticket to Morocco on a 4-0 aggregate win.
The difference over two legs of the final round was a remarkable display in the opening leg by the Flamingos, during which a brace by Queen Joseph, and one each by Zainab Raji and substitute Aisha Animashaun ensured a 4-0 win.
The Flamingos will now be one of Africa’s five representatives (including hosts Morocco) at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals taking place 17 October – 5 November.
The final competition will entertain 24 teams for the very first time.
Since the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup competition was launched in New Zealand in 2008, Nigeria have failed to make the finals only once – the 2018 tournament hosted by Uruguay.
