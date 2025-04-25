The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted five Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres over technical failures during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the Board said the delisted centres, located in Kano, Sokoto, and Imo states, were found to have fallen short of the Board’s minimum operational standards.

The affected centres include: Adventure Associate, Off Hadejia Road, Kano; Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal and Soronara Ventured Nigeria Limited, Foundation Road, Umudagu Mbieri, Imo State.

The Board advises candidates who were previously scheduled to take their exams at the delisted centres to urgently reprint their examination notification slips to access their new centres and rescheduled dates.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we will not tolerate excuses by candidates who fail to reprint their slip to get their new schedules,” it stated.

It added that as of Friday, 25 April, over 900,000 candidates have successfully completed the UTME out of the 2,083,600 registered for the 2025 examination.

“We commend the 883 centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance and we unequivocally warn that any centre which failed the ethical or technical standards, regardless of ownership, will be blacklisted,” it added.

Arrests and impersonation

In a separate development, the examination body said 27 individuals have been apprehended for impersonation, adding that the suspects have been “handed over to the Nigeria Police for immediate prosecution.”

The arrests highlight the Board’s increasing efforts on biometric verification and surveillance to combat examination malpractice.

Hijab incident at Caleb University

JAMB also responded to a recent controversy involving candidates wearing hijabs at Caleb University, Lagos, one of the approved UTME centres.

According to the Board, a security official at the institution had unilaterally imposed restrictions on hijab-wearing candidates, a decision that JAMB described as ‘unauthorised and misguided.’

The Board said the issue was quickly addressed following intervention by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, who categorically condemned the action.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the affected candidates and commend the leadership of both the centre and the university for their prompt intervention, which ensured that no candidate suffered undue disadvantage,” the statement read.

Background

The UTME is a mandatory examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Each year, JAMB accredits hundreds of CBT centres nationwide to host the exams, but concerns over capacity, technical glitches, and malpractice have plagued the process in previous years.

To address these challenges, JAMB has increased its control measures, including monitoring of centres, biometric verification, and penalties for infractions.

