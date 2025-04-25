PREMIUM TIMES speaks with Eugenia Ngozi Okafor, the CEO of Diva Cakes, about her journey from a passion-driven baker to a leading entrepreneur in Nigeria’s confectionery space.

She shares how women can lead with empathy and vision, while turning challenges into opportunities for growth and collective impact.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Okafor: Diva Cakes began as a dream, a vision to create more than just delicious cakes, but a brand that brings joy, celebration, and lasting memories into people’s lives.

The goal was to establish a business that would become synonymous with life’s most cherished milestones.

My leadership journey has been shaped by passion, resilience, and continuous learning. With a deep love for baking and creativity, I started making cakes at home, in school, and eventually for weddings and special occasions within my close community.

As demand grew, transforming this passion into a fully established business became a reality.

Over the years, I have gained hands-on experience in brand management, large-scale production, distribution, and business operations.

These experiences have equipped me with the skills necessary to lead and grow Diva Cakes into the trusted and beloved brand it is today.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Okafor: Women leaders inspire by leading with empathy, resilience, and vision. We create spaces where others feel seen, heard, and valued.

By mentoring, supporting, and championing other women, we open doors and challenge the norms that often limit opportunities.

Women also bring a unique sense of community and collaboration, ensuring that success is not just individual but collective.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Okafor: Women bring a different perspective to leadership, one that is emotionally intelligent, inclusive, and adaptive.

We tend to focus on long-term impact, relationship-building, and fostering a people-centered workplace.

While men and women have their strengths, women often excel in multitasking, crisis management, and nurturing innovation, making organisations more dynamic and resilient.

PT: What unique challenges did you face while establishing yourself as a leader in the cakes and confectionery industry, and how did you navigate them?

Mrs Okafor: The Cakes and confectionery industry has traditionally been a female-dominated space, yet establishing oneself as a leader still comes with challenges.

As a woman, I had to work twice as hard to demonstrate my capabilities and earn recognition. While there were moments of doubt, I remained committed to delivering results, building meaningful relationships, and continuously refining my skills.

The journey was not without hurdles, sleepless nights, unforeseen setbacks, and the complexities of managing finances and assembling the right team.

Each challenge became a learning opportunity, reinforcing the importance of resilience. Over time, I embraced the mindset that daring to fail is an essential part of the journey to success.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Okafor: One of the most rewarding moments was seeing a team member rise through the ranks to become a leader in our company.

I have had several Customer Service Officers who have risen through the ranks to become Area Managers.

Watching how mentorship, encouragement, and the right opportunities transformed their careers reaffirmed my belief in empowering people.

It reminded me that leadership is not just about personal success but about lifting others and creating lasting impact.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Okafor: Believe in Yourself! The path to success may be challenging, but confidence in your abilities is essential. Envision boldly, embrace uniqueness, and take decisive action to turn your dreams into reality.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Okafor: Balancing leadership with personal life is an ongoing process. I prioritise time management, delegation, and self-care.

I have learned that you cannot pour from an empty cup, so I make time for family, rest, and activities that refresh me. I also trust my team to handle responsibilities, allowing me to focus on both my career and personal well-being.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Okafor: To me, “Accelerate Action” means moving beyond conversations and driving real, tangible change. It’s about breaking barriers faster, creating more opportunities for women, and pushing for inclusivity and equality in all spaces.

As a leader, I embody this by taking decisive steps to empower women within my organisation, supporting women-led businesses and initiatives, and using my platform to inspire the next generation of female leaders. It’s time to act boldly, uplift others, and ensure that progress is not just a goal but a reality.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Okafor is also a member of WIMBIZ.

