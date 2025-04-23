President Bola Tinubu has voiced concern over the wave of unconstitutional changes in West Africa, warning that they endanger the region’s democratic progress and overall stability.

According to the president, these changes threaten the democratic gains the region has “painstakingly built”.

He spoke on Tuesday while speaking at the official launch of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee in Accra, Ghana.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

“The fundamental principles that bind us: democracy, the rule of law, good governance, and regional solidarity. These are not just ideals; they are the foundations for peace, development, and the dignity of our people,” he said, referring to the resurgence of military rule in the region since 2021.

Between August 2020 and August 2024, West and Central Africa experienced about nine coup attempts, four of which led to the military successfully taking over power in four West African Countries.

The countries are; Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger.

ECOWAS had condemned each coup, suspended offending members from the bloc’s institutions, and enforced targeted sanctions to pressure juntas back toward civilian rule.

This, however, created tension and eventually led to the official exit of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. The three countries, after announcing their exit, formed an economic pact known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The junta in all three nations had accused ECOWAS of failing to support them in their fight against terrorism and of imposing sanctions that they claim harmed their populations.

They also rejected ECOWAS’ request to reconsider their decision to leave the bloc.

Room for reconciliation

However, speaking at the jubilee event, which marked five decades since ECOWAS was founded in 1975, the Nigerian leader called for renewed commitment to fostering unity and solidarity among member states.

“It is a time to strengthen the bonds that tie us together through shared values, collective responsibility, and a common vision for a prosperous region.”

He described the jubilee celebrations as a new chapter for the bloc while noting that member states must be willing to reconcile with the junta-led countries that pulled out.

“In hopes of reconciliation and reintegration, we must remain open and willing to engage in sustained, constructive dialogue with our estranged brothers, those Member States currently outside our fold.

“At the same time, there is an urgent need to implement bold, comprehensive reforms that will enhance our institutions’ effectiveness, relevance, and credibility to meet the challenges of today and the future,” he said.

