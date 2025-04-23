Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Abubakar Bagudu has said the newly formed Presidential Committee on Population and Housing Census is a technical advisory body focused on identifying funding sources and practical timelines for the country’s next census.

This is according to a press statement posted on the ministry’s X account on Tuesday, in apparent response to criticism of the composition of the committee.

Speaking at the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja, the minister, who chairs the committee, stressed that the group is distinct from the National Population Commission (NPC), which remains the statutory body for organising and conducting censuses.

“Our responsibility is to assess what exists, advise on what is feasible, and help unlock the next phase of action,” he said.

The committee, set up following a 24 February briefing by the NPC to President Bola Tinubu, has expressed NPC’s readiness to conduct a digital census with biometric features such as facial and fingerprint recognition.

But its composition has drawn criticism, particularly over the lack of representation from the South-east and South-south regions.

Of the eight-member committee, five are from the South-west, with the remaining two from the North-central and North-west.

The uproar over the committee’s regional imbalance has stirred concerns about inclusivity and national unity, with civic groups and lawmakers questioning its composition, particularly as Nigeria prepares for its first census in nearly two decades.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of House Standing and Ad Hoc Committees, Obi Aguocha, called for the reconstitution of the committee, citing the exclusion of the South-East.

In what appears to be his response on Tuesday to the criticism of the composition of the committee, Mr Bagudu, the chair of the committee, said the committee members were appointed “based on their offices’ strategic responsibilities.”

The members are the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue, Zach Adedeji; the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Bisoye Coker-Odusote; the Principal Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the Chief of Staff), Temilola Adekunle-Johnson; and NPC Chairman Nasir Kwarra (who serves as secretary).

Although President Tinubu has expressed support for a credible and modern census, he emphasised that such a major national undertaking must align with prevailing fiscal realities. He directed the Bagudu-led committee to advise on financing strategies, coordination and timelines.

Roles of committee

Mr Bagudu said the census is a serious task. He said it is not just a routine exercise, but an important step towards using accurate data for national planning.

On its roles, the minister said, “This committee is an ad hoc advisory body created to provide targeted guidance on specific areas of census planning and resourcing.”

He added that the committee’s five-point terms of reference include reviewing the existing census budget, recommending viable funding sources, and advising on partnerships with international donors and the private sector. It will also assess the NPC’s technical and logistical readiness and recommend a realistic census date.

President Tinubu has given the committee three weeks to submit its preliminary recommendations.

“This timeline reflects both the gravity of the task, and the confidence reposed in this team to provide practical, well-considered advice,” Mr Bagudu said.

He called on members to approach their work with professionalism and national purpose, promising that the outcome would reflect “the best of institutional collaboration in service of the Nigerian people.”

Protracted delays

Nigeria has been due for a population and housing census since 2016, a full decade after the last one held in 2006.

The 2006 population and housing census recorded a total population of 140.4 million (140,431,790), with 71.3 million males and 69 million females.

That exercise remains the basis for national planning despite major demographic changes.

Meanwhile, absence of up-to-date demographic data has long hindered policy planning, social services and equitable resource allocation.

Global standards recommend a census every 10 years, but insecurity, funding gaps, and political sensitivities have repeatedly stalled Nigeria’s efforts.

The most recent attempt to conduct a new census came under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, which had planned a digital, biometric-backed exercise for May 2023. This was Nigeria’s second attempt that year to hold the long-overdue census, following an earlier postponement. However, just days before the May count was due to begin, it was indefinitely postponed, officially to allow the incoming Tinubu administration to take charge.

However, funding challenges, insecurity, and post-election tensions contributed to the delay.

