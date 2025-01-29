The three military-led West African nations – Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso – have officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The regional bloc disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

This brings to an end a year-long attempt by ECOWAS to convince the countries to reconsider leaving the bloc.

ECOWAS, however, said it intends to “keep its door open” if any of the countries want to return to its fold.

“The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2025,” the commission wrote.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso first announced their decision to leave ECOWAS in early 2024, following months of tension between the countries and the regional bloc.

The juntas in all three nations had accused ECOWAS of failing to support them in their fight against terrorism and of imposing sanctions that they claim harmed their populations.

They also rejected ECOWAS’ request to reconsider their decision to leave the bloc.

However, in December 2024, they agreed to a six-month grace period following their withdrawal.

ECOWAS initially imposed sanctions on the three countries following successful military coups there but later withdrew the sanctions in an effort to get them not to leave the bloc.

More details to come…

