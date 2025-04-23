The Nigerian Senate has dismissed speculations that the two chambers of the National Assembly are subservient to the Bola Tinubu administration.

The Senate’s Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement on Tuesday, the federal legislature maintains its independence and engages the executive through principled dialogue rather than being hostile.

“The true test of institutional maturity lies not in performative hostility but in principled engagements and results-driven processes,” he said.

Mr Adaramodu’s comment was in response to the Easter message on state-of-the-nation broadcast of the founder of Citadel Global Community Church and former presidential aspirant, Tunde Bakare.

In the broadcast, Mr Bakare, a pastor, criticised the 10th National Assembly and described it as an extension of the presidency.

He said the current assembly is “most ineffective” legislature since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

The clergyman referenced instances such as the immediate approval of the state of emergency rule in Rivers State and the handling of sexual allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as evidence of legislative subservience.

Disagreeing with presidency

Reacting, Mr Adaramodu noted that collaboration between the legislative and executive arms of government is not only a feature of functional democracy but essential to achieving tangible outcomes for Nigerians.

He said the National Assembly had, on several occasions, disagreed with the Tinubu administration. He specifically referenced the proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State as one of the disagreement with the executive arm of government.

“Indeed, there are well-documented instances where the National Assembly has constructively disagreed with the Executive – including on specific provisions of the presidential declaration on the Rivers State state of emergency, which Pastor Bakare referenced. These examples reflect our commitment to constitutionalism and fidelity to the Nigerian people – not posturing for effect,” Mr Adaramodu said.

However, PREMIUM TIMES fact-checked his claim and found it misleading.

Contrary to Mr Adaramodu’s claim, the Senate unanimously approved the emergency rule in Rivers State on 20 March after a closed-door session. During the plenary on that day, the senate president read a

pre-written resolution adopted by the senators without any visible dissent voice during the plenary.

Although Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson, had earlier opposed the move, he was seen walking out of the chamber just before the final approval, effectively removing any formal objection from the record.

This same thing occurred in the House of Representatives before it was approved.

Third term agenda

Mr Adaramodu also debunked claims that the presidency has not brought any third term agenda bill to the National Assembly for ratification.

“It’s noteworthy that the executive has never brought any unconstitutional agenda before the 10th National Assembly, like the unspeakable but infamous Third Term agenda, the rejection of which the pastor used as a benchmark for performance.”

He said Mr Bakare’s criticism might be politically motivated, or driven by ideological differences rather than objective evaluation.

“To cast aspersions on the entire institution based on personal frustrations, ideological differences, or as positioning ahead of possible future political alignments is not only unfair but also counterproductive to our collective democratic journey.

“The challenges facing our country require dialogue anchored on truth, mutual respect, and a commitment to nation-building – not polarizing rhetoric that undermines confidence in our democratic institutions,” he said.

The Senate spokesperson recalled that Mr Bakare had criticised previous assemblies some of which he now praises, expressing confidence that the former presidential candidate may, in the future, come to appreciate the efforts of the 10th Assembly.

“It is important to note that Pastor Bakare may have, in times past similarly directed harsh criticisms at previous sessions of the National Assembly – some of which he now praises in glowing terms.

“We are confident that, in time, with a nuanced review of the performance of the 10th National Assembly – within the context of the exigencies of this time and season – Pastor Bakare may, at some point in the future, commend us for acting in the best interest of the people of Nigeria, in line with our constitutional mandate,” he said.

Mr Adaramodu reaffirmed the Senate’s willingness to engage in open, constructive discourse with Nigerians, including civic and spiritual leaders like Pastor Bakare.

“The Senate remains open to engaging with all Nigerians – including Pastor Bakare – in the spirit of constructive engagement. It is through such dialogue, not diatribe, that we can advance the cause of good governance and national development.”

He urged critics to always argue with fact and sense of national responsibility in the interest of Nigerians.

He said, “We urge all public figures – especially those with influence in the civic and spiritual spheres – to temper their criticisms with facts and a sense of national responsibility. Our democracy, though imperfect, is best nurtured through thoughtful contributions that inspire reform, not resentment.”

