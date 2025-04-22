President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday, after a two-week working visit to Europe.
The president was received on arrival at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9.50 p.m. by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other senior government officials.
President Tinubu had departed Nigeria on 12 April for Paris, France, where he held a high-level meeting with Massad Boulos, the U.S. Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa.
The discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation to enhance regional security and sustainable economic development across Africa.
|
READ ALSO: Bishop Kukah writes Tinubu, decries insecurity, violence across Nigeria
After his engagements in Paris, President Tinubu proceeded to London over the weekend, where he continued consultations and maintained regular communication with senior government officials in Abuja.
While the president was away, there were killings in some parts of the country, particularly in Plateau and Benue States.
Following the development, some Nigerians, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election,, Peter Obi, asked him to return home.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999