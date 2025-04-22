President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday, after a two-week working visit to Europe.

The president was received on arrival at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9.50 p.m. by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other senior government officials.

President Tinubu had departed Nigeria on 12 April for Paris, France, where he held a high-level meeting with Massad Boulos, the U.S. Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa.

The discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation to enhance regional security and sustainable economic development across Africa.

After his engagements in Paris, President Tinubu proceeded to London over the weekend, where he continued consultations and maintained regular communication with senior government officials in Abuja.

While the president was away, there were killings in some parts of the country, particularly in Plateau and Benue States.

Following the development, some Nigerians, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election,, Peter Obi, asked him to return home.

