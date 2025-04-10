The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has imposed sanctions on eight Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) for failing to comply with the monthly energy caps for unmetered customers between July and September 2024.

The sanctions include over N628 million fine and a directive to issue a credit adjustment to affected customers by the overbilling by 15 May.

It said the affected DisCos include Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola.

The commission said the sanction is in compliance with section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023, which underscores its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“Pursuant to section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023 (“EA 2023”), the commission has sanctioned eight (8) Electricity Distribution Companies (“DisCos”) – Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola, for failing to fully comply with the monthly energy caps issued by the Commission between July- September 2024 (2024/Q3),” the commission said.

In 2020, the commission issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No:NERC/197/2020) and subsequently issued monthly energy caps which aimed to align the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.

In its statement on Thursday, the commission said a review of DisCos’ billing of unmetered customers for July – September 2024 (2024/Q3) revealed non-compliance with the monthly energy caps issued by the commission.

“The non-compliant DisCos have been sanctioned to pay fines amounting to six hundred and twenty-eight million, thirty-one thousand, five hundred and eighty-three naira and ninety-four kobo (N628,031,583.94), which is equivalent to 5 per cent of the naira value of the gross overbilling for the period under review

“The commission has also mandated the DisCos to issue commensurate credit adjustments to all customers affected by the overbilling by 15th May 2025 – the end of the April 2025 billing cycle.

“The commission reaffirms its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry,” the statement said.

