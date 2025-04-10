Nigerian journalist and media entrepreneur Kadaria Ahmed has established a scholarship scheme to support indigent students at Lagos State University (LASU) in honour of the late Rotimi Sankore.

The Rotimi Sankore Scholarship Award is open to undergraduate students of Communication and Media Studies, particularly those interested in a future career in “developmental and data journalism.”

Announced in a statement by the Rotimi Sankore Scholarship Award Panel, the initiative aims to assist students who have completed at least one academic session at LASU and can demonstrate both academic excellence and financial need.

According to the call for applications, the scholarship will cover tuition and accommodation costs.

Applicants must submit a 200-word personal statement explaining “why the selection panel should consider and nominate them,” alongside supporting documents on or before 1 May 2025.

The panel stated that only shortlisted candidates will be invited for a physical interview.

This is not the first time Ms Ahmed, through her media company Daria Media, is investing in journalism-focused education.

Daria Media also runs an annual scholarship scheme, the Mamman Marshal Scholarship for Women in Journalism (MMSWJ), which awards six female student journalists from institutions such as Bayero University, Lagos State University, and the University of Uyo.

The scholarship, established in honour of Ms Ahmed’s father, covers tuition and accommodation and aims to support women aspiring to build careers in journalism.

The new scholarship commemorates the life and legacy of Rotimi Sankore, known for his commitment to data-driven journalism on health, governance, and policy issues.

About Rotimi Sankore

Born on 6 June 1968, Mr Sankore was a renowned Nigerian journalist, media trainer, and social development advocate who worked across radio, print, and development sectors.

He was known for his work in both national and international media, having contributed to notable publications like The Guardian UK, The News, and Global Index on Censorship.

Mr Sankore played a key role in advocating women’s rights, gender equality, and democratic governance.

He co-founded the Women’s Rights Project of the Civil Liberties Organisation and worked with various African women’s groups to promote policy changes.

Mr Sankore played a significant role in developing and adopting the Gender Protocol of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and advocating for the ratification of the African Union’s Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa.

Mr Sankore also served as the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ), where he championed data-driven journalism on health, governance, and policy issues.

He passed away on 12 April 2024 after a battle with cancer.

