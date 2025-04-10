The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has promoted 45 academic staff to professorial rank, the university said in a statement.

The statement, signed by its spokesperson, Habib Yakoob, noted that the promotion was announced by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Patricia Manko, a professor, at the 188th Regular Senate of the University held on Tuesday, 8 April.

According to the statement, the promotions were approved by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the university’s governing council, Olanrewaju Tejuoso.

It added that Mr Tejuoso approved the promotions pending its ratification by the council when fully constituted.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Tejuoso as Pro-Chancellor in February after he sacked the former Pro-Chancellor, Sadiq Kaita, a retired Air Vice Marshal, over the controversy that erupted following the recruitment of a Vice-Chancellor.

Mr Tinubu also removed the Vice-Chancellor appointed by Mr Kaita-led council, Aisha Maikudi, a professor. He appointed Patricia Manko, a professor, as acting Vice-Chancellor for the period of six months.

Promotion

According to Thursday’s statement, 20 of the staff were promoted to the rank of Professor while 25 others were elevated to the rank of Associate Professor.

The staff promoted were from various disciplines, which include Geography and Atmospheric Sciences, Social Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, Management Sciences, Education, Sciences, Engineering, Medicine, and Arts.

Those promoted to the rank of professor in various fields and specialisations are Ishaya Sunday (Environmental Resource Planning); Gabriel Omeiza (Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health); Simon Ubah (Theriogenology); Maria Apochi (Science Education – Biology); Akinola Babatunde (Social Studies Education); Grace Olowonefa (Educational Administration and Planning); Comfort Olanrewaju (Zoology – Public Health Parasitology); Kolawole Adebayo (Applied Chemistry); Ogedengbe Onimisi (Human Physiology) and Kamoru Salami (Process Intensification and Reaction Engineering).

Others are Samson Adeniji (International Relations); Sheriff Ibrahim (International Relations); Saleh Sadiq (Finance); Emmanuel Anigilaje (Paediatrics – Nephrology); Musa Olaofe(Islamic History and Ethics); Richard Onalo (Cardiology); Zubairul Islam (Geographical Information System/ Remote Sensing); Andrew Abue (Anatomy – Physical Anthropology); Fatima Kyari (Opthalmology) and Ugheoke Iyenagbe (Production / Industrial Engineering).

Vice-Chancellor speaks

While congratulating the newly promoted staff, Ms Manko, the Vice-Chancellor described them as hardworking academics who were committed to the advancement of knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

She said: “In view of pending promotions, we sought the permission of the Council Chairman, who magnanimously granted approval—on behalf of the Council and subject to ratification—for the announcement of those who received positive external assessments and were promoted to the ranks of Professor and Associate Professor.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication, resilience, and hard work. Your promotions not only reflect your individual accomplishments but also serve to showcase the university’s commitment to the academic development and progress of its staff.

“But this is just the beginning of what the world will expect from you in terms of advancing the course of knowledge, engaging in more groundbreaking research, and inspiring the next generation of scholars and leaders. This administration will continue to give you support and ensure that all those who merit such elevation get it as and when due.”

