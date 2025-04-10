In a masterclass performance at The Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Thursday, Ikorodu City FC demolished Katsina United 6-0 in their rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League Matchday 31 fixture.

The outstanding result propels the Oga Boys to fourth place in the NPFL table with 49 points from 32 matches.

The comprehensive victory sees them close the gap on third-placed Abia Warriors (50 points) while league leaders Remo Stars maintain their position at the summit with 61 points.

Goals galore

The match began with Ikorodu showing their intent early as Emmanuel Solomon broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, finishing a well-worked move initiated by Waliu Ojetoye.

The hosts doubled their advantage before halftime when Solomon turned provider, setting up Shola Adelani’s headed goal in the 36th minute.

This dominant first-half display set the tone for what would become a historic outing.

After the break, Ikorodu’s superiority became even more pronounced.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Substitute Ayomide Cole made an immediate impact, first assisting Tosin Oyedokun’s 55th minute strike before scoring himself in the 71st and 86th minutes.

The rout was completed by Oladimeji Dada’s 81st minute effort, marking his first goal for the club in spectacular fashion.

This result sees Ikorodu City leapfrog Shooting Stars (48 points) into fourth, while maintaining pressure on Rivers United (55 points) in second place.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa crowned champions of inaugural Niger Delta Sports Festival

At the other end of the table, Katsina United’s dismal showing leaves them precariously placed in 15th with 40 points, just above the relegation places in what has been a challenging campaign for the northern side.

The victory recorded in Lagos on Thursday by Ikorodu City is the biggest in this season in the NPFL

With continental qualification firmly in their sights, Ikorodu’s remaining fixtures take on added significance in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

