On 10 April 2024, the entertainment industry was plunged into mourning following the death of actor John ‘Jnr Pope’ Odonwodo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actor lost his life along with four colleagues when their boat capsized in the Anam River while filming ‘Other Side of Life’, produced by Adanma Luke.

Jnr Pope, 43, was laid to rest in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, within the Nsukka region of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State, amidst an outpouring of grief.

His funeral drew many celebrities, including Destiny Etiko, Rita Edochie, E-Money, Chinwe Owoh, Benson Okonkwo, singer Kcee, and Zubby Michael, among others—many of whom could not hold back their tears.

The mourners shared heartfelt tributes, personal encounters, and fond memories, celebrating Jnr Pope’s remarkable contributions to the film industry.

One year later, fans, colleagues, and loved ones continued to honour the memory of the talented actor whose life was tragically cut short in his prime.

Adama Luke

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ms Luke, the producer of the ill-fated film, experienced a series of life-altering events since the tragic incident. Before the incident, she was known for films such as Iga (Love in Chains) (2020), Narrow Affection (2023), and School Trouble (2014).

However, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) subsequently suspended her. The AGN stated that her suspension was due to a breach of safety protocols. The police also launched an investigation into the matter.

After the suspension and investigation, several filmmakers and actors began to boycott her productions.

In August 2024, four months after the tragedy, she spoke out, revealing that she was struggling with her mental health and pleaded for forgiveness from Nigerians.

During an Instagram live, the filmmaker admitted she could no longer maintain a brave front for those still grieving and appealed to Nigerians to consider her perspective and show compassion.

Expressing deep regret, the mother of one noted that the filming location had been frequently used without any previous incidents.

She also denied claims that she went on holiday following the tragedy.

However, a month later, a video emerged online showing the Anambra-born actress appearing to enjoy a vacation.

The footage, which featured her alongside fellow actresses Destiny Etiko and Uju Okoli, stirred mixed reactions on social media.

In the video she posted, the trio is seen enjoying time together, suggesting that Ms Luke has moved on from the incident.

Nevertheless, Ms Luke continued to mourn Jnr Pope and others who lost their lives during the filming of her movie.

In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, she confessed that losing Jnr Pope and the others had left her with a persistent headache “no one can cure unless God intervenes.”

AGN

Following the unfortunate incident, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) banned film productions involving riverine locations and boat rides.

This was in addition to Ms Luke’s suspension. AGN President Emeka Rollas said these measures were taken to safeguard the lives of actors and crew members and to prevent a recurrence of such tragic events.

In August, the AGN lifted the ban on Ms Luke and explained why the guild could not pursue legal action against her about the death of Junior Pope.

During an interview on Arise TV, Rollas revealed their limitations, stating, “Update on Junior Pope, you know I was here, and I said we are about to sue. While interacting with our legal adviser, he said that the AGN did not have the locus to sue from the contract Junior Pope signed with the producer. He said either the direct family or the wife should sue the producer.

“From the structure we are creating, tapping from the practice, we will begin licensing actors because we also discovered that even the Junior Pope, as of his death, was not a due-paying guild member. He was a big actor who had not paid dues in the last year before his death.”

However, the guild introduced new bylaws for the film industry, emphasising the importance of adhering to them.

Promise

To care for the actor’s children, singer Kcee pledged that he and his brother, Emeka ‘E-Money’ Okonkwo, would take on their responsibility until they were old enough to care for themselves.

Kcee described Jnr Pope as a blessing, adding that he will never be forgotten.

“But we can’t do that without the support of the family. So we are saying it openly to the family: We are ready to take care of the three kids to any level they want until they are grown and able to care for themselves.

“We will care for their education, feeding, clothing, and holidays. We are not doing it to show off but to honour our friend’s dying wish for a better life for his children. And we took it upon ourselves that we are going to support this family to train these children,” the singer added.

Weeks after the promise was made, a video emerged online showing the joyous moments of the late actor’s children relishing a lavish holiday at E-Money’s house.

The video captured the heartwarming moment the children arrived at the E-Money’s residence, where he welcomed them with open arms.

In the clip, Jnr Pope’s children join E-Money’s kids for a friendly kickabout and enjoy swimming in the crystal-clear pool.

As of the press time, no further details regarding the promise have been confirmed, as no information is available online.

Tributes

Meanwhile, to mark the first anniversary of the actor’s passing, his widow, Jennifer Awele, reflected on the profound loss and the enduring impact on their family through a post on her Instagram page.

She shared a tribute accompanied by a heartfelt message alongside a family photograph featuring her and their three sons, Jason, Jaden, and Jamon, standing beside a large portrait of Jrn Pope.

In her message, she acknowledged the difficulty of staying strong without him.

Ms Awele wrote: “It’s been one year of standing in the face of our unimaginable loss, and not a day has gone by without a thought of you. Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts, and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most.

“You have no idea how tough it’s been trying to stay strong for each other even as the world seems to be falling apart. The grief remains heavy; the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light.

“I still don’t have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfil his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match. They said, ‘Daddy told them he wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world.’ Then, Jamon, the littlest one (J papa, fondly called by Daddy), keeps asking when Daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him.

“We appreciate everyone who sympathised with us and stood and still stood by us through our grief. Words cannot express our gratitude for your love and support towards us.

“To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family but so many who loved you and loved your works. It is so difficult and unbelievable to say these words, but still, continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts, and your memories and legacy will live forever.”

In addition to the late actor’s widow, the film industry organised a memorial service on April 10 for Jnr Pope and others who passed away.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop announced this on his Instagram page.

He shared photos of himself and other mourners gathered at St. Johnbosco Catholic Church in Asaba, Delta State, where a mass was held for Jnr Pope and the other deceased.

All those in attendance wore black attire to signify their mourning, and a video captured them offering prayers inside the church.

In addition to the memorial service, Stanley Ontop, Destiny Etiko, and others honoured Jnr Pope on their social media pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

