The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria, on Sunday, reacted to a media report regarding the six-year detention and trial of some domestic aides of the former first lady Patience Jonathan.

The agency denied allegations that it connived with Mrs Jonathan to orchestrate the detention of about 15 of her former domestic workers at the Okaka Custodial Centre in Bayelsa State

According to a report by the Punch on Saturday, the domestic workers have been held in jail since 2019 over a case of theft of Mrs Jonathan’s belongings, including seven gold bangles and jewellery, and five Samsung air conditioners.

The other allegedly stolen items are two sets of upholstery chairs, and six Samsung flat-screen televisions valued at N200 million.

Punch reported that they have been in detention since 2019 as their trial faced constant delays due to repeated adjournments.

The detainees face 18 charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony, and burglary.

One of the defendants, who spoke to Punch newspapers from prison, lamented that they were being unlawfully detained.

The detainee noted that up till that moment, the police had yet to present any evidence against them.

The detainees are Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Achese, Sunday Reginald, Vivian Golden, Emeka Benson, Boma Oba, among others.

Reacting to the allegations, Isari Tombara, the spokesperson for the Okaka command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, described the claims as untrue and “unfounded.”

He said this in a statement released on Sunday.

He said that the allegations were being fuelled and spread to dent the good reputation of the service.

He also denied the claim of a closed door meeting between the former first lady and top correctional service officers in the state, saying no such meeting took place as speculated.

Mr Tombori stated that the inmates “have also been treated fairly and humanely while in custody” with their fundamental human rights being adequately protected.

“They were in court on the 10th and 11th of March 2025, and the last time they attended court was Thursday, 3rd April 2025 where the matter was adjourned to 17th of April 2025,” the statement reads.

“The command noted that no one can be admitted into any custodial centre in Nigeria without a valid warrant from a competent court of jurisdiction; on this note, they are not in our custody illegally as they were all accompanied with valid remand warrants from the court.

“The Nigerian Correctional service further informed that the command is peaceful and that the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Okaka, remains one of the most peaceful custodial facilities in the country,” he added.

“Hence, they should discountenance the said reports as they are intended to cause chaos where none exists.”

However, the complaint of unduly protracted trials caused by frequent adjournments is an undeniable problem of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

In many cases, economically disadvantaged defendants, either denied bail or unable to meet their bail conditions, are the most adversely affected as they spend long periods in prison awaiting trial.

