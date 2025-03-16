The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has lamented the lack of funding for establishing more correctional centres to address overcrowding of inmates.

In a presentation on the state of infrastructure of custodial centres, the Head of Works of the NCoS, Abuja, Prince Imoke, said, “Correctional service requires a lot of funds here in Nigeria and elsewhere. So, if these funds are not provided, it will be impossible for the Nigerian Correctional Service to actually cater for the infrastructural facility required for the correctional service.”

Mr Imoke said this during the second public hearing of the independent investigative panel on the alleged corruption and abuse of power, torture, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment against the NCoS. He made the presentation on Thursday in Abuja ahead of the close of the panel’s hearing on Friday.

He lamented that despite getting approval to construct correctional facilities in the six geopolitical zones in 2019, no funds have been provided to date.

“If the Nigerian government can provide the necessary funds needed for the construction of these custodial centres, we will see the major improvements,” he said.

Overcrowding is a perennial problem in the Nigerian prisons.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In all, the Nigerian prisons have combined carrying capacity of 58,278, but as of 10 March, they were housing 79,782 inmates across the country.

Of these inmates, only about 34 per cent are convicted, while the overwhelming majority of 66 per cent of them are awaiting trial – a reflection of the inefficiency of the country’s criminal justice system.

The independent investigative panel on the alleged corruption and abuse of power, torture, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment against the NCoS was set up by Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in September 2024, following allegations of corruption and gross misconduct against cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The members of the panel include the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior who serves as the chairperson of the panel Magdalene Ajani, secretary Uju Agomoh, Iyke Ezeugo, Eva Omotose, Nasir Usman and Modupe Onyalechi.

As part of its mandate, the panel undertook field visits to different correctional centres across the country to ascertain their state.

The panel noted poor infrastructures, and a lack of maintenance culture at correctional facilities they visited. They highlighted that this challenge would pose a detriment to the effectiveness of rehabilitation and reformation.

The panel’s secretary, Ms Agomoh, said, “Correctional centres in the rural areas have been dilapidated buildings. For example, in the Ubiaja custodial centre, Oba and Ozalla custodial centre.”

Instead of solely relying on funds, the Panel recommended recruiting inmates with repair skills to maintain infrastructure.

Other responsibilities of the Panel include public hearings which concluded on Friday, conducting interviews with inmates and staff of the NCoS, analysing data on reported cases and complaints, recommending solutions and submission of findings to the Minister of Interior.

The hearing was attended by NCoS officers, with Assistant Controller General I.N. Idris representing the acting Controller General, Sylvester Nwakuche.

Issues in correctional Centres

Some of the challenges the panel witnessed in the correctional facilities include overcrowding, detention of minors, inadequate healthcare facilities, poor nutrition and inadequate logistics.

According to an assessment between 2018 and 2022, 133,906 children and young adults were in custody. These minors were mostly detained for theft and 74 per cent were awaiting trial while 26 percent were convicted.

“There are centres where minors were admitted as adults in the custodial centre,” the secretary of the panel, Ms Agomoh, said.

An instance of minor detention occurred in the aftermath of the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests, with 52 minors detained. The appearance of the minors in court ignited an outrage from the public and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who condemned the act.

To curb this menace, the panel recommended an establishment of appropriate correctional centres for children and the proper classification of children and young adults according to age and offences.

Recommendations by the panel

As part of its recommendation to decongest the centres, the panel proposed the expansion of correctional centres and alternative sentences such as community service or probation.

Regarding the issue of poor nutrition, Ms Agomoh said, “We observed huge numbers of malnourished inmates.”

The panel suggested increasing budgetary allocation, elimination of corruption in the food supply chain, agricultural programmes in custodial centres and regular evaluation and monitoring.

More Pictures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

