The rising tide of evil in our nations brings to the fore the raging battle between God and humanity. This crisis is not just a contemporary issue but one that has echoed through the ages. Jonathan Edwards, the famous American preacher, once delivered a sermon titled, “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God.” This message, preached more than a hundred years ago, still reverberates in the annals of the church, as a stark reminder of the eternal struggle between sin and divine justice. Recently, another American preacher, Dr David Jeremiah, observed that Jonathan Edwards’ message in today’s world might be unfortunately preached as “God in the Hands of Angry Sinners.”

This shift reflects a world in which humanity, in its rebellion, has now declared total war against God, forgetting that even when it appears like they are winning, and God is losing, it is only for a while. God doesn’t lose. He always wins and will eventually win. He has all of eternity to prove who is greater between you and Him.

The Battle Against Truth

As we navigate these turbulent times, let us remember that battles against truth must not be won — in our lives, in our homes, or in our societies. Truth must prevail. The foundation of any just society is truth, and when lies and deceit become the norm, the very moral fabric of that society begins to collapse. We are now witnessing this collapse on a global scale, in which falsehoods spread faster than ever before, and are now aided by technology and a media landscape that often prioritises sensationalism over substance.

The consequences are dire: misinformation breeds mistrust, and mistrust breeds division. In a world divided, the battle for truth becomes all the more critical. We must stand firm in our commitment to truth, both in our personal lives and in the public sphere. This commitment requires courage, for speaking the truth often comes at a cost. Yet, it is a cost worth bearing, for without truth, there can be no justice, no peace, and no true progress.

The Battle Against Righteousness

Similarly, battles against righteousness must not be won. Righteousness must prevail over us and over our nations. This battle is perhaps the most personal of all, as it touches on our very character and our relationship with the divine. We live in a world that often mocks righteousness, equating it with self-righteousness or moral superiority. Yet, true righteousness is neither of these things. It is a humble, unwavering commitment to doing what is right, regardless of the cost.

Righteousness requires us to act with integrity, to treat others with respect and compassion, and to seek justice for the oppressed and marginalised. It is not a call to perfection but to a continual striving towards goodness. This striving is a lifelong journey, one that requires us to examine our hearts and our actions continually. In a world that often rewards selfishness and corruption, the pursuit of righteousness is a radical act of defiance against the prevailing culture.

The Battle Against Integrity

Battles against integrity must not be won. Integrity must prevail over us and over our societies. Integrity is the bedrock of trust, and without it, relationships and institutions crumble. In our personal lives, integrity means aligning our actions with our values, being honest even when it is difficult, and taking responsibility for our mistakes. In the public sphere, it means holding our leaders and institutions accountable, demanding transparency, and refusing to tolerate corruption.

The erosion of integrity in our societies is a grave concern. We see it in scandals and abuses of power, in the breakdown of trust between citizens and their governments, and in the pervasive cynicism that undermines our collective efforts to build a better world. Restoring integrity requires a concerted effort from all of us. It means setting high standards for ourselves and for those in positions of authority. It means being vigilant and speaking out against wrongdoing. And it means nurturing a culture of accountability, where actions have consequences, and ethical behaviour is recognised and rewarded.

As we confront the rising tide of evil in our nations, let us hold fast to the truth, pursue righteousness, uphold integrity, and remain steadfast in our faith. For in doing so, we align ourselves with the eternal purposes of God, and we become instruments of His grace and mercy in a broken and hurting world.

The Battle Against God

Above all, battles against God must not be won. We must never win any fight with God. Why? God always wins — He doesn’t have to win numerically to win spiritually. He doesn’t have to win in time to win in eternity. He’s got all of eternity to prove who is greater. And whether you and I like it or not, He’s waiting. We will all keep an appointment with Him, one day. May you never gain this world at the expense of your soul.

The notion of fighting against God is a profound paradox. On one hand, it speaks to the arrogance of humanity – the belief that we can defy the divine and shape our destiny independently of any higher power. On the other hand, it reveals a deeper truth about the nature of our relationship with God. For in fighting against God, we are ultimately fighting against our true selves, against the very essence of who we are created to be.

God’s seeming silence in the face of our rebellion is not an indication of His absence or indifference. Rather, it is a testament to His patience and mercy. He allows us the freedom to choose our path, even when that path leads us away from Him. But this freedom comes with consequences. When we reject God, we also reject the source of all that is good and true and beautiful. We consign ourselves to a life of emptiness and despair, a life devoid of meaning and purpose.

Yet, even in our rebellion, God remains faithful. He continues to call us back to Himself, to offer us the gift of redemption and reconciliation. The battles we face in this world are just a shadow of the greater battle for our souls. And in this battle, God has already won the victory through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

As we confront the rising tide of evil in our nations, let us hold fast to the truth, pursue righteousness, uphold integrity, and remain steadfast in our faith. For in doing so, we align ourselves with the eternal purposes of God, and we become instruments of His grace and mercy in a broken and hurting world.

Ayo Akerele is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

