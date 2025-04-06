George Moghalu has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the upcoming Anambra governorship election scheduled for 8 November, following the party’s primary election held on Saturday in Awka.

Mr Moghalu, a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), secured 573 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr John Nwosu, who garnered 19 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and electoral observers.

Out of 649 delegates listed, 601 were accredited, with 592 valid votes recorded and five votes declared invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Moghalu extended a hand of fellowship to his opponent, saying that unity among party stakeholders would be crucial to securing victory at the polls.

“I am ready for the challenge ahead. With my experience in public service and politics, I am confident in my capacity to defeat the incumbent, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),” he said.

He thanked the LP for conducting a transparent and credible primary and expressed appreciation to the delegates for their support.

“We must now get to work to sell the LP agenda to the people of Anambra. Our goal is to reach every nook and cranny of the state with our message,” he said.

“Anambra is a blessed state with abundant human and natural resources.

” All that is required is visionary leadership to harness these potentials for the benefit of our people.

“I will restore confidence in the party as we move forward in this race.

“The LP remains a formidable force, and we are moving like a train with a clear destination: a better Anambra,” he said.

Bennett Etanabena, the returning officer for the primary, praised the peaceful conduct of the election and urged all party members to unite and work toward success at the polls.

“Anambra is a Labour Party stronghold.

“We already have two senators from the state, and statistics suggest that Anambra is on track to play a pivotal role in national leadership by 2027,” he said.

“With this momentum, the state is poised to produce the next governor.” he said.

(NAN)

