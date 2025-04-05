An All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra, Paul Chukwuma, has resigned from the party ahead of its primary election slated for 5 April.

Mr Chukwuma disclosed this in a resignation letter addressed to the APC Ward Chairman, Ward Two, Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

He made the letter available on Friday to journalists in his country home, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The aspirant did not give details about the issue or his next line of action but promised to continue to support the party and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to better the country.

In his letter, he notified the party of his “resignation as (a) card carrying member of the APC.

“Rest assured of my support to our shared progressive ideas as I will devote more time to pursuing the realisation of a safe and prosperous Anambra state of our dream.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national leadership of the party had cleared seven governorship aspirants to contest the 5 April primary election in the state.

They included Mr Chukwuma, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Obiora Okonkwo, Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled the state governorship election for 8 November, as one of the off-cycle polls in the nation’s election calendar.

(NAN)

