Amnesty International on Saturday condemned the unlawful arrest and detention of Haruna Muhammed for criticising the Borno State Government on social media.

The police arrested 19-year-old Mohammed on 2 April, following his viral social media post condemning the deplorable condition of public schools in Borno State.

In a series of tweets posted on its X timeline on Saturday, Amnesty International called on the Borno State Government and the police to release the teenager, also known as Abale Borno, unconditionally with immediate effect.

“Amnesty International is calling on the Borno State government to put an end to its harsh crackdown on free speech. Punishing citizens for critical social media posts is oppressive and has no place in a democratic society,” parts of the statement stated.

The organisation said that the Borno State Government, in connivance with the police, acted in “clear and utter disregard for the rule of law” by arresting the young critic.

It hinted that the state government, through the police, is planning to charge the teenager with “defaming, degrading the personality of the governor” and ridiculing the personality of Borno State Governor Babangida Zulum.

“Free expression is not a crime and the government of Borno State must end their misuse of the criminal justice system and manipulation of the police to suppress dissent and silence critics,” it added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The spokesperson for the police in Borno State, Nahum Daso, did not anwer or return our repoter’s phone calls, nor did he reply a text message sent to him seeking his comments for this report.

Rights under attack

The case underscores growing concerns about the relentless clampdown on free speech and other fundamental human and civil rights in Nigeria.

The use of police and other security forces by government officials and influential figures to arrest, detain, intimidate, and harass critics and dissenting voices for trivial reasons remains deeply troubling.

These attacks have targeted journalists, activists, human rights defenders, and ordinary citizens alike—during protests, on social media, and beyond. Many have faced harassment, prosecution, and intimidation for expressing dissent or making remarks about the government or influential individuals.

The police have notably exploited the Cybercrimes Act of 2024 to arrest and prosecute critics, further stifling free expression.

The unchecked culture of impunity among security forces has been a significant concern during President Bola Tinubu’s administration, despite his professed commitment to democratic values.

Recently, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operatives invaded the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) headquarters, attacking staff members and journalists after the company disconnected power to the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Similarly, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army attacked its substation in Badagry, Lagos State, over a power outage.

Nigeria has long been categorised as a “partly free” country on the Freedom House ranking, which assesses political rights and civil liberties, offering a global benchmark for democratic freedoms and human rights.

The nation recorded its highest score of 47 out of 100 in 2015. However, its performance has since fluctuated between 43 and 46, settling at 44 in the most recent 2024 ranking. This reflects ongoing challenges in safeguarding political rights and civil liberties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

