TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc says it generated N27 billion as profit for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

This is 133 per cent surge from N12 billion recorded in 2023.

TotalEnergies disclosed this in its audited financial statement posted as a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

The company also proposed a dividend payment of N13.6 billion to shareholders for 2024, translating to N40 per share.

This represents 60 per cent increase when compared to the N25 dividend TotalEnergies paid the previous year.

The company’s revenue in 2024 witnessed 64 per cent surge from N635.951 billion in 2023 to N1.04 trillion in 2024.

TotalEnergies’ profit before tax grew by 140 per cent from N17.580 billion in 2023 to N42.255 billion in 2024.

The income rose from N12.920 billion in 2023 to N27.491 billion in 2024, a 113 per cent increase.

The share capital remained the same at N169.761 million for 2023 and 2024.

The shareholders fund grew by 34 per cent from N56.07 billion in 2023 to N75.08 billion in 2024.

(NAN)

