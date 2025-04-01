Cadbury Nigeria has recorded a N22.2 billion loss for the 2024 financial year.

This is a one per cent decrease from its 2023 loss of N22.4 billion.

Cadbury Nigeria made this known in a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Tuesday.

The company’s revenue grew from N80.378 billion in 2023 to N129 billion in 2024, recording a 61 per cent increase.

However, its gross profit grew marginally by five per cent to N18.227 billion from N17.337 billion.

The company’s share capital increased by 21 per cent from N939 million in 2023 to N1.140 billion in 2024.

Also, its total equity decreased by 57 per cent, from N10.22 billion in 2023 to N4.38 billion in 2024.

The company’s result from operating activities fell by 24 per cent from N7.872 billion in 2023 to N5.961 billion in 2024.

(NAN)

