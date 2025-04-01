Fidson Healthcare has reported a profit of N5.78 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

This marks a 59 per cent increase from its 2023 profit of N3.607 billion.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday through a corporate disclosure on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

In addition to the profit growth, Fidson’s revenue also surged by 59 per cent, rising from N53.050 billion in 2023 to N84.189 billion in 2024.

The company’s share capital remained unchanged at 1.147 billion for both 2023 and 2024.

Fidson’s shareholders’ funds increased by 23 per cent, growing from N19.293 billion in 2023 to N23.726 billion in 2024.

The company also saw a 33 per cent rise in retained earnings, which grew from N13.313 billion in 2023 to N17.744 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, Fidson’s workforce expanded by 4 per cent, with the number of employees increasing from 650,000 in 2023 to 672,000 in 2024.

(NAN)

