Africa’s AI readiness is evolving, with Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Mauritius at varying stages of progress. While challenges persist, the opportunities for economic growth, social development, and regional leadership are substantial. To harness their AI potentials, these countries must strengthen infrastructure, enhance governance, and build human capital.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential to drive economic growth, social development, and innovation in Africa, yet the continent faces significant challenges in AI readiness, including infrastructure deficits, regulatory gaps, and skills shortages. This article evaluates the current state of AI readiness and opportunities in ten African countries — Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Mauritius — selected for their perceived leadership or potential in AI adoption. Drawing on recent assessments, national policies, and regional initiatives, the analysis identifies strengths, challenges, and strategic pathways for leveraging AI to address Africa’s unique socio-economic context. The findings suggest that while these countries vary in readiness, investments in infrastructure, governance, and human capital are critical to unlocking AI’s transformative potential.

Introduction

The global AI revolution is reshaping economies and societies, and Africa stands at a pivotal moment to harness this technology for sustainable development. Despite being often portrayed as lagging behind, Africa’s youthful population, expanding digital infrastructure, and pressing development needs — such as healthcare, agriculture, and education — present unique opportunities for AI. However, challenges like unreliable power, limited data protection frameworks, and low digital literacy hinder progress. Ten African countries are focused on due to their frequent recognition in global and regional indices for government strategies, technological ecosystems, or innovation potential. These nations are assessed for their AI readiness, opportunities, and leadership assumptions, offering insights into broader continental trends.

Methodology

The analysis is based on a qualitative synthesis of recent reports, indices, and case studies on AI readiness and adoption in Africa, supplemented by insights from national policies, regional frameworks, and stakeholder perspectives. The ten countries were selected on the basis of their prominence in indices like the Government AI Readiness Index, their active engagement in AI-related policies, and their representation of diverse regional and economic contexts across North, West, East, and Southern Africa. The approach compares readiness factors (government commitment, technology sector strength, and data infrastructure) and explores specific opportunities, critically assessing the establishment narrative that often overemphasises deficits rather than potential.

Analysis

Current AI Readiness in the Ten Countries

• Mauritius: Consistently ranked as Africa’s most AI-ready nation, Mauritius benefits from a clear national AI strategy, strong digital infrastructure, and high internet connectivity. Its small size and focus on becoming a “smart island” have driven investments in AI for sectors like finance and tourism. However, challenges include weak data protection regimes and limited resources for scaling AI governance.

• South Africa: A regional tech leader, South Africa excels in data infrastructure and technology sector development, supported by research institutions and private sector innovation. Its strengths are offset by governance and policy readiness gaps, with only a small percentage of organisations classified as leaders in AI governance. Recent initiatives, such as the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, show progress, but implementation remains slow.

• Egypt: Its AI readiness is bolstered by its National Council for AI and a national strategy launched in 2021, emphasising digital transformation and regional leadership. Investments in AI for government services and development goals are promising, but infrastructure scalability and oversight frameworks are areas of concern.

• Nigeria: As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria demonstrates potential in AI adoption, particularly in fintech, agriculture, and healthcare, supported by the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. However, infrastructure deficits, regulatory uncertainty, and low digital skills limit widespread implementation.

• Morocco: Its AI readiness is driven by government investments in digital infrastructure, such as fibre optics and 4G networks, fostering startups and small businesses. Its focus on digital transformation and ethical AI development is notable, but workforce training and ethical frameworks need enhancement.

• Algeria: It shows early progress with improving internet connectivity and government efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure. However, its AI readiness lags due to limited technological ecosystems, governance challenges, and a lack of comprehensive AI strategies, making it less advanced than its other North African peers.

• Angola: Despite its oil wealth, Angola ranks among Africa’s least AI-ready countries, with significant infrastructure and governance deficits. Efforts to improve digital connectivity exist, but AI adoption remains nascent, with few strategic initiatives in place.

• Ghana: It is making strides in AI, particularly in public service delivery and health, with collaborations like Google’s AI research lab in Accra. Its focus on ethical AI and youth skills development is promising, but infrastructure and regulatory frameworks require strengthening.

• Côte d’Ivoire: It is emerging as a player in AI, with the government’s efforts to implement international AI ethics recommendations and improve digital infrastructure. However, its readiness is hampered by limited technological capacity and governance resources.

• Kenya: Known as East Africa’s tech hub, Kenya leads in mobile technology and fintech, with AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and governance. Its vibrant startup scene and policies like the Digital Economy Blueprint are strengths, but data privacy and infrastructure gaps pose challenges.

Opportunities for AI in these Countries

• Economic Growth and Job Creation: AI can enhance productivity in key sectors like agriculture, finance, and healthcare, leading to the creation of jobs and boosts to the GDP. Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa’s fintech ecosystems, for example, could expand with AI-driven solutions, while Egypt and Morocco could attract foreign investment through AI innovation.

• Social Development: AI tools, such as flood prediction systems and agricultural apps, address critical challenges like climate change and food security. Examples include AI-powered flood warnings in South Africa and crop pest management apps for smallholder farmers across the continent.

• Regional Leadership and Collaboration: Countries like Egypt, South Africa, and Kenya are well-positioned to lead regional AI initiatives, supported by frameworks like the African Union’s Continental AI Strategy. Mauritius and Ghana can serve as models for smaller nations prioritising AI.

• Youth Empowerment: Africa’s young population offers a workforce ripe for AI education and skills development. Initiatives in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to train AI developers and integrate coding into curricula could position these countries as innovation hubs.

Discussion

The varying levels of AI readiness among the ten countries reflect broader continental challenges, including infrastructure deficits, regulatory gaps, and digital divides. Mauritius and South Africa lead in readiness indices, but their progress is tempered by governance and ethical concerns. Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria demonstrate strong government commitment and innovative ecosystems, yet scaling up requires addressing infrastructure and data privacy issues. Morocco, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire show potential but face resource constraints, while Algeria and Angola lag due to structural and governance weaknesses.

Critically, global assessments often portray Africa as “lagging,” which may underestimate grassroots innovations, such as Kenya’s Silicon Savannah and Nigeria’s AI startups. The establishment narrative tends to focus on deficits, rather than the continent’s ability to leapfrog technologies or leverage mobile penetration for AI adoption. However, risks like job displacement, data misuse, and ethical breaches — evident in election interference cases in Nigeria and Kenya — require urgent attention.

Opportunities are significant if these countries invest in digital infrastructure, foster public-private partnerships, and prioritise ethical AI frameworks. International collaboration, as seen in UNESCO’s AI ethics recommendations and the African Union’s Continental AI Strategy endorsed in 2024, could amplify impact. Addressing gender disparities and ensuring inclusive AI development will also be crucial to mitigate inequality and maximise benefits.

Conclusion

Africa’s AI readiness is evolving, with Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Mauritius at varying stages of progress. While challenges persist, the opportunities for economic growth, social development, and regional leadership are substantial. To harness their AI potentials, these countries must strengthen infrastructure, enhance governance, and build human capital. Future research should explore grassroots AI applications, cross-border collaboration, and the socio-economic impacts of AI adoption to provide a more nuanced understanding of Africa’s digital future.

Sonny Iroche was a Senior Academic Fellow at the African Studies Centre 2022-2023 and a post-graduate student of AI for Business at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, UK.

