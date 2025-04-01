The Kogi State Government has banned rallies and public gatherings in the state, citing security concerns.

In a statement on Monday, the state government’s spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, said the move was to prevent a security breach.

The development comes amid a plan for the homecoming ceremony for the suspended Kogi Central District senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, scheduled for Tuesday.

Mr Fanwo said Kogi witnessed a peaceful Sallah celebration, but there were security threats in the state

He said intelligence reports indicated that some persons were planning to “stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations” in Kogi Central.

The commissioner said the state government had directed that any individual entering Kogi with a convoy of security personnel must “obtain prior clearance from state commands of the deploying services.

“In Kogi Central, intelligence at our disposal points to the fact that some elements are planning to stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations,” the statement reads.

“This is to create a platform for wanton destruction and breakdown of law and order. These flashes of disturbances are raising tension in the state and threatening to breach public peace and security.

“This decision has been necessitated by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals are plotting to infiltrate the state under the guise of organising rallies, using fake security personnel to foment trouble and compromise the security of law-abiding citizens of our dear state”, Mr Fanwo stated.

The state government also said officials are working on peacebuilding in Kasemiya, Katubo and Umozu Ette, all in the Kogi Local Government Area in Kogi West, where fishing activities led to a crisis and loss of two lives.

Mr Fanwo also said in Ankpa Local Government Area, “specifically in Enjema District, a communal clash between Ika-Odele and Ika Ochala is threatening the peace of Kogi East, saying the state government has deployed security to also calm the situation to avert further loss of lives and property.

“The ongoing peace meeting between the two communities as facilitated by the State Government must be sustained, it added.

It added that “while the government recognises the constitutional rights of citizens to gather and express themselves, security considerations must take precedence in the interest of public safety. As such, no individual, group, or organisation is permitted to hold any form of rally within the state until further notice.

The statement said Governor Ahmed Ododo directed local government chairpersons to take charge of security in their domains.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ordeal

The development came on the heel of a raging controversy following Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate and her planned recall.

Her supporters had scheduled grand rallies for Tuesday in a show of support for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On 6 March, the Senate slammed a six-month suspension on Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan based on the recommendations of its ethics, privileges and public petitions committee.

The committee found her guilty of breaching the Senate rules through her conduct in the chamber on the day she rejected a new seat allocated to her.

She later accused the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment, though the Senate president denied the allegation. She claimed she was being persecuted for making the allegation against him.

