The immediate past Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, has accused suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of ordering the bombing of the state assembly complex in December 2023.

Mr Nwaeke spoke in a press briefing on Friday in Abuja which was broadcast on Channels TV.

A video clip of the press briefing was also uploaded on YouTube.

The former official resigned from his position as Head of service (HoS) last week amid speculations that he was forced to resign by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Mr Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former chief of naval staff, was appointed as the sole administrator of the South-south state by President Bola Tinubu on 18 March, following the president’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers.

The emergency rule is a fallout of the political crisis in Rivers triggered by a protracted feud between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of FCT.

The feud initially split the assembly into two factions – 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister and three to the now-suspended governor.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

‘How Fubara bombed Rivers assembly complex’

Mr Nwaeke, at the press briefing, claimed Mr Fubara ordered the bombing of Rivers House of Assembly Complex to frustrate the impeachment plot against him spearheaded by the 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike and led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

“First, it all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the assembly to avert his impeachment. That evening, Edison was in Government House with two other boys, including the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, one Chijioke.

“I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside. I want to tell the people of Rivers State today that the House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road was deliberately brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara,” the ex-HoS claimed.

“I challenge him to an open confrontation, and I will provide more details.”

Mr Nwaeke said he almost resigned after the incident but decided to stay back out of fear that Mr Fubara could come after him, considering that the now-suspended governor knew he (Nwaeke) was aware of the bombing plot.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members. If not for the press conference held there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders, and National Assembly members that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers State.

“I realised that they actually wanted to demolish that second building because, weeks later, he personally told me that if he had known earlier, he would have pulled down their hall before targeting the residential quarters of the assembly,” he said.

“He (Fubara) didn’t realise they had such a beautiful hall where they are now holding their sittings.

‘I resigned willingly’

Amid speculation of forced resignation recently, Mr Nwaeke said he resigned willfully as the head of the service of the South-south state.

“With the load of misinformation in print and electronic media, I have chosen to set the record straight.

“I was not sacked, nor was I pressured to resign; I did it willingly from the depth of my heart,” he stated.

Fubara speaks

Mr Fubara has refuted the allegations describing them as “laughable.”

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, the suspended governor said the allegations were “mere desperate attempts” to discredit him and his administration and “undermine” the peace efforts by Mr Tinubu.

He asked Nigerians and indigenes of Rivers State to disregard the allegations.

“The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

