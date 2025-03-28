Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the Asokoro, Abuja, home of fleeing businesswoman and socialite Aisha Achimugu on Friday, hours after the agency declared her wanted for criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The EFCC operatives, who arrived at the embattled socialite’s home at about 9 p.m. for a search Friday, did not find the businesswoman at home.

Our correspondent, who witnessed the operation, observed that Ms Aisha’s aged mother, her children, and domestic aides were present in her home during the search by the EFCC operatives.

Earlier on Friday, the EFCC published an official gazette asking anyone with useful information about Ms Achimugu’s whereabouts to “contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

It added, “The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering. Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is: 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.”

This newspaper reported on 17 March that the commission had obtained a court warrant to declare the socialite wanted for fleeing Nigeria amidst EFCC probe.

This comes about 12 days after a PREMIUM TIMES report detailed the commission’s preparation to declare her a fleeing suspect after she ignored an invitation for interrogation.

She rather fled the country instead of honouring the invitation for a meeting with interrogators scheduled for 5 March, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The anti-graft agency made the declaration in an official gazette published on Friday, with an affixed photograph of the suspect, her state of origin, and her last known address.

Prior to PREMIUM TIMES’ exclusive report, one David Abakpa, who identified himself as Ms Achimugu’s aide, launched a media campaign, which he claimed to be responding to speculations that Ms Achimugu was arrested or being investigated by the EFCC.

The statement confirmed that Ms Achimugu left Nigeria but blamed “unscrupulous elements” for reports pointing to the businesswoman’s ongoing probe by the EFCC.

Following the development, PREMIUM TIMES exclusively obtained the EFCC’s letter of invitation which was sent to Ms Achimugu earlier in March.

The letter, dated 4 March 2025 and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, EFCC’s acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Ms Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.

“This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative,” the letter reads.

In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head of Investigation on Wednesday, 5th March 2025, by 10:00 hours prompt,” it added.

Despite the revelation, several reports in digital and social media quoted unnamed sources as denying her ongoing probe and invitation by the anti-graft agency.

Atiku, Sanwo-Olu not involved in Achimugu’s case

Meanwhile, the EFCC in a statement Friday evening, said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State are not linked to its ongoing probe of Ms Achimugu for money laundering.

In a copy of the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the commission denied media reports linking its investigations of Ms Aisha Achimugu to political undercurrents involving the two prominent politicians.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the investigations of Achimugu have no correlation of any kind with the two political actors. She is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared Wanted by the Commission,” the statement read in part.

It further noted that the EFCC commenced investigation of Ms Achimugu in 2022.

Although she approached the court to obtain an injunction restraining the commission from arresting, investigating, inviting or detaining her for any alleged criminal act, the injunction was challenged and vacated on Wednesday, 19 February 19(2025) by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

It added that the court ruled that “…no court has the power to stop the investigative powers of the Police or EFCC or any agency established under our laws to investigate crimes when there is reasonable suspicion of commission of a crime or ample evidence of commission of an offence by a suspect.”

The EFCC said the court further upheld the interim order of forfeiture of assets of Ms Achimugu suspected to be proceeds of crime, dismissing her suit against it as lacking merit .

“The foregoing clearly establishes that the EFCC’s case against her has no immediate or remote nexus with any politician or any veiled or open reference to any political engagement or transaction.

“The EFCC is non-partisan and non-sectarian. We enjoin the public to continue to keep faith with the professionalism of the Commission without imputing any extraneous consideration to its works,” the statement added.

