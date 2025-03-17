The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained an arrest warrant against businesswoman Aisha Achimugu, preparatory to declaring her wanted for alleged money laundering and investment scam, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Ms Achimugu, an associate of Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Governor of Lagos State, is believed to have fled Nigeria after she was billed to meet with EFCC interrogators on 5 March.

Investigators discovered that she escaped from Nigeria sometimes between Thursday 6 and Friday 7 March.

Top-level anti-graft officials, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the media, revealed the development to this newspaper on Sunday.

The EFCC obtained a warrant of arrest from court following the socialite’s failure to honour the commission’s invitation on 5 March.

“Achimugu would soon be declared wanted by the commission,” an EFCC source said, adding that her escape from the country was a betrayal of the benefit of doubt extended to her that she would honour the agency’s invitation earlier in the month.

Achimugu preempts EFCC, begins media campaign

Meanwhile, last week, David Abakpa, who identified himself as Ms Achimugu’s aide, launched a media campaign to preempt her arrest by the EFCC.

Mr Abakpa, in a widely circulated statement, stated that he was responding to speculations on social media and on two blogs that Ms Achimugu was arrested by the EFCC.

The statement confirmed that Ms Achimugu had left the country, insisting that his boss’s arrest was the handiwork of unscrupulous elements.

He further urged the public to disregard the “fake news,” adding that “Mrs Achimugu is not in the country and so could not have been arrested by the EFCC.”

“It is a lie sponsored by enemies! Aisha Achimugu is never arrested or detained by the EFCC. Anyone can confirm from the commission,” Mr Abakpa added in the statement.

Achimugu and Governor Sanwo-Olu

On 24 January 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State abandoned work and only returned to Nigeria after spending days partying in the Caribbean Island of Grenada in commemoration of Ms Achimugu’s 50th birthday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu flew in a private aircraft to the Caribbean Island and took residence in one of the most expensive resorts in the world.

While the governor was away for the party, many officials of his government did not know his whereabouts for days, with some saying he was attending an official engagement in London while others simply told this newspaper that he travelled abroad.

