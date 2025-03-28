The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has imposed a three-year ban on Nigerian athlete Goodness Iredia after he tested positive for a prohibited anabolic steroid.

The long and triple-jump specialist was found guilty of violating anti-doping regulations following an in-competition test conducted during a meet in Louisville, USA, on 31 January.

His urine sample, analysed by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Utah, revealed the presence of Metenolone and its metabolite, 3a-Hydroxy-1-methylene-5a-androstan-17-one.

This substance is classified under S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids on WADA’s 2025 Prohibited List and is strictly banned both in and out of competition.

Iredia did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for the detected substance, and AIU found no procedural errors in the testing process.

Upon receiving the laboratory findings on 19 February, the AIU promptly notified the athlete, placing him under provisional suspension on 26 February 26.

Given the opportunity to contest the findings by requesting an analysis of his B Sample or submitting evidence in his defense, Iredia instead chose to admit his violation.

Consequences

On 5 March, he signed an Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form, allowing him to benefit from a one-year reduction in the standard four-year sanction, in accordance with Rule 10.8.1 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (ADR).

As a result of the ruling, Iredia’s period of ineligibility will run from 26 February, to February 2028.

Additionally, all results he achieved from 31 January 2025, onward have been disqualified, meaning he will forfeit any titles, medals, ranking points, prizes, and appearance fees earned during that period.

While this decision is final under Rule 8.5.6 ADR, both WADA and the Nigeria National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) retain the right to challenge the ruling before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

If either organisation chooses to appeal, Iredia would then have the option to file a cross-appeal.

Growing list

This latest doping case adds to a growing list of Nigerian athletes who have faced suspensions in recent years for similar violations. Among them is Blessing Okagbare, the country’s most high-profile doping offender, who received an 11-year ban from AIU in 2022 after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances and failing to cooperate with investigations.

Divine Oduduru, a former NCAA sprint champion, was also handed a six-year ban for his involvement in doping violations linked to Okagbare’s case.

In the past, other Nigerian athletes such as Samson Idiata and Grace Nwokocha have also served suspensions, reinforcing concerns about doping compliance within Nigerian athletics.

