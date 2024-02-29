Reports state that French midfielder Paul Pogba has received a four-year ban from football because he failed a doping test last year.

Many are already expressing fear that this sad development may potentially mark a devastating end to the career of the once most expensive player in the world.

The news, first reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica, claims Pogba tested positive for testosterone after Juventus’s opening game of the season in August 2023.

Following the positive test, he was suspended, and his salary was significantly reduced.

Pogba, who previously held the record for the most expensive football transfer when he moved to Manchester United in 2016, returned to Juventus on a free transfer in 2022.

However, his second stint with the club has been plagued by injuries, and he has managed only 12 appearances.

The 30-year-old’s future now hangs in the balance. While he has the right to appeal the ruling from the anti-doping tribunal, his lawyers’ attempts to argue accidental ingestion of the banned substance were unsuccessful.

If the ban remains, Pogba will not return to the pitch until he is about 35, casting a dark shadow over the World Cup winner’s future in professional football.

