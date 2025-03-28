Over a month after kidnapping them at a farm in Bauchi State, bandits on Thursday released four farmers after collecting a ransom from their families.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bandits demanded a ransom of N30 million for the farmers who were abducted while harvesting yams in the Alkareri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The farmers who are residents of Futuk, a village in the Gwana District, were abducted by bandits believed to be operating from the Mansur forest in the Alkaleri local council area.

On Friday, a resident, Bello Haruna, told PREMIUM TIMES that they were released after the families paid N2 million each for three of the abducted persons.

Mr Haruna said the bandits collected N500,000 for the other abducted person and seized the motorcycles of those who delivered the ransom.

He identified the abducted persons as Umar Yalwan-Barde, Adamu Ahmad, aka SK, Garba Makanike, and Baba Alhaji-Shehu.

“The kidnappers released the captives yesterday (Thursday) after they spent a month and two weeks in captivity,” the source added.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 10 Zamfara security guards

“It was Thursday night they released them after the ransom payment, but they seized two motorcycles of those who delivered the ransom in the kidnappers’ den.”

The police spokesperson in Bauchi State, Ahmad Wakili, could not be immediately reached to comment on the development as his phone number did not connect Friday morning.

