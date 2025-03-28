Veteran gospel singer Nnenna Goodness has made an emotional appeal for financial assistance, revealing that despite her popularity, she no longer owns the rights to her music.

Ms Goodness is best known for her song ‘He Has Promised He Will Never Fail’ and her 2014 album ‘Total Worship in Ebube.’

In a now-viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the singer broke down, lamenting how she has been left in poverty while others profit from her work.

“When you see me, you see frustration, rejection, and poverty. As a result of the frustration, we were chased out of the house,” she tearfully stated.

“I no longer own the rights to the songs that once brought me fame; Nigerians, please fight for me; come to my aid; I’m so poor and frustrated.”

In response, the gospel singer shared her bank details, pleading with Nigerians for financial support.

This newspaper’s checks reveal that while her popular song remains on YouTube, it is mainly uploaded by other users or covered by various singers, making it difficult for her to claim ownership or earn royalties.

A Google search for ‘He Has Promised He Will Never Fail’ does not directly link the song to her name or provide an exact date of release. However, it has been a widely used worship anthem in Nigerian churches.

Unlike today’s digital streaming era, her music was released during the CD era, which made it harder to track revenue and further complicated her ability to assert ownership.

Her plea has sparked discussions on music ownership in Nigeria, similar to rapper Ruggedman’s discovery that his albums were being sold online without his earnings.

In an interview with this newspaper, Ruggedman revealed that there was no social media in his days. By the time he learned about iTunes, others had already uploaded and monetised his album, leaving him without royalties.

