A Catholic priest, John Ubaechu, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Imo State, has been released.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Patrick Mbarah, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

His release occurred about three days after his kidnap.

Abduction

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ubaechu was abducted on Sunday evening along Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

The cleric is the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe, a community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the gunmen who abducted the Catholic priest reportedly demanded N20 million ransom.

This cleric’s abduction occurred hours after the police in Anambra State announced the rescue of another adbucted Catholic priest.

Release of the latest abducted Catholic priest

“I am directed to inform you that our priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu who was kidnapped on Sunday March 23, 2025 has been released,” Mr Mbarah, also a Catholic priest, said in the Wednesday statement.

The chancellor said the abducted cleric was released earlier on Wednesday.

“We thank God for his infinite mercy and for answering our prayers,” he stated, expressing gratitude to Catholic faithful and Nigerians who prayed for the cleric’s release.

He was silent on whether or not a ransom was paid.

Abduction for ransom

Like other states in the South-east, cases of abduction-for-ransom in Imo State have increased in recent times.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become targets of such attacks in the state lately.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest kidnap of the Catholic priest although a separatist group IPOB has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of south-south from Nigeria.

