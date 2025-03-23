The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, said the federal government would clear 500 hectares of land in Benue to promote ranching and dairy production.

Mr Maiha disclosed this on Saturday during his visit to the Benue Livestock Investigation and Breeding Centre, Raav, Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the 2,400 hectares allocated to the centre was sufficient for ranching and dairy, adding that the FG would begin with clearing 500 hectares.

He regretted that the centre, with over 2,400 hectares, currently has only 37 animals, and all its facilities are dilapidated and need full rehabilitation.

“We will form a small committee to suggest ways of moving this place forward.

“We aim to establish two enterprises here: one for dairy, the other for ranching.

“2,400 hectares is sufficient, so we will initially clear 500 hectares to receive pasture before the rains this year,” he assured.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The minister said the committee would propose facilities such as pens, isolation centres, maternity pens, dips and other support structures including housing and chalets.

He explained the centre would collaborate with Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, for research purposes.

Speaking during the visit, the Director-General of the Benue Bureau for Livestock Development, Aondoakaa Asambe, said this aligns with the state government’s vision for the bureau’s creation.

Mr Asambe noted the state government believes ranches will address security challenges and allow farmers to return to their ancestral lands.

He said the state government took a pragmatic step to build a reliable livestock industry that would benefit the people economically.

He commended Gov. Hyacinth Alia for supporting the bureau in achieving its livestock development mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister earlier visited the Benue Swine and Crop Improvement Project, Yadev, Gboko LGA, and the International Cattle Market, Makurdi.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

