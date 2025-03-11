Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned the burning of Gwer West Local Government Area Secretariat and Ter Tyoshin Palace by protesters in the state.
This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo kula, in Makurdi, the state capital, on Tuesday.
Mr Alia also condemned the vicious and ferocious attack and murder of three brave members of the Civil Protection Guards at On-MbaAondo, Tsambe-Mbesev ward of Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state.
He stated that the inhuman act, carried out by bandits, was once more, a flagrant affront to the peace and security of Benue State communities.
|
“We appreciate the deep rage and frustration that has led to the anxiety at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West, including the regrettable burning of the local government secretariat and palace of Ter Nagi by protesters.
“While we empathise with the sentiments of our people, we advocate restraint and foresight in funneling this anger.
“Destruction of our own worths, simply serves to frustrate the intentions of our government, which is devoted to building up peace and security in the state.
“We request all security organs to intensify efforts in detecting and capturing perpetrators of this heinous atrocity. It is essential that these marauding bandits are forced to deal with the full wrath of the law.
“The security of our residents is paramount, and we will not rest until those culpable for this violence are held liable,” he said.
He emphasised that his administration remained committed to ensuring that security efforts and protecting communities from further attacks were enhanced.
“We implore all residents to stand vigilant and collaborate with security agencies in reporting unusual activities.
“In these trying moments, let us stand together against violence and endeavor for peace and justice in Benue. Together, we can conquer these challenges and establish a healthier environment for all,” he stated.
(NAN)
