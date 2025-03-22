As anticipation builds for Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong have reaffirmed their determination to secure another vital win.

Fresh off a 2-0 triumph over Rwanda in Kigali, the team is eager to maintain their momentum and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Osimhen, whose brace sealed Nigeria’s first victory of the qualifying campaign, expressed his delight and quickly shifted focus to the next challenge.

“I am very happy for the goals,” Osimhen told ESPN. “Now the focus is on Zimbabwe so we keep going.”

Team captain Troost-Ekong echoed the sentiment, emphasising the squad’s hunger for success.

“We read somewhere that the Zimbabweans are being motivated to come to Uyo and get a result. They should forget it,” Troost-Ekong told thenff.com.

“We are hugely motivated by the ambition to play at the FIFA World Cup. Apart from myself and Alex (Iwobi), and perhaps a couple of others who were part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, this generation is hungry to play at the highest level. We want to make Nigeria proud and at the same time, do ourselves proud.”

Warriors arrive for battle

Meanwhile, the Warriors of Zimbabwe have landed in Uyo, arriving at the Victor Attah International Airport after a flight from Lagos.

Their arrival comes just hours after the Super Eagles also touched down in the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Nigeria heads into the match sitting in fourth place in Group C with six points, while Zimbabwe, who fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Benin Republic, remains at the bottom of the table with three points.

Eric Chelle’s men will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, aiming to secure another three points and strengthen their bid for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the Super Eagles confident and determined, fans in Uyo will be expecting another commanding performance.

