President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the explosion claimed six lives while dozens were injured.

President Tinubu condoled with family members who lost loved ones in the inferno, which happened at the peak hour.

He also ordered priority treatment of the injured in various medical facilities in the capital city.

The president directed security agencies, particularly those concerned with road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city’s entry and exit points.

President Tinubu prayed for the souls of the departed and the grace of the Almighty God to comfort families that have lost their loved ones.

