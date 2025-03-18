The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied allegations of anti-labour practices by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).
NASU had accused WAEC of reneging on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with NASU on 10 March at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.
In a press conference addressed by NASU National Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, on Monday in Lagos, union also accused WAEC of labour injustice, and victimisation of union leaders.
Mr Adeyemi claimed that WAEC had issued an internal memo halting the deduction of NASU check-off dues, a move the union views as a retaliatory act against its members for engaging in a lawful strike.
The union, therefore, threatened a nationwide strike should the examination body fail to honour the agreements and address the grievances.
WAEC reacts
However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Moyosola Adesina, the examination council said it has not receded on the agreements reached on 10 March to reinstate the deduction of staff check-off dues by March.
The council also denied plans to suspend the trade union’s activities.
“For the avoidance of doubt, regarding the issue raised about the unilateral suspension of union activities in the council, it was agreed by both parties that the management of the council had never done anything to put up any action to suspend trade union activities in the council.
“Consequently, the issue of the non-recognition of NASU members in branch offices of the Council earlier mentioned did not hold water as the Management of WAEC declared that it recognises NASU, as a registered trade union in line with the provisions of the Trade Unions Act,” the statement reads.
Regarding the threat of transfer of some of NASU executive members to other parts of the country, the examination body said the transfer of its staff to other parts of the country is aimed at career progression and for staff to gain more experience, inner-working and knowledge on the job.
“Moreover, the conditions of service booklet issued to staff upon resumption of duty in WAEC clearly states that in line with the discharge of duty, staff may be transferred from one station to another during their professional career(s) in the council,” it said.
“Finally, the council has never disparaged NASU and will never engage with staff outside of the organisation’s code of conduct, thus never harbouring any intention of victimising staff.”
Backstory
The dispute between both parties began last December when NASU members embarked on an indefinite strike after accusing the WAEC management of reluctance to increase workers’ salaries by 30 per cent, and refusal to reinstate four junior workers who were allegedly wrongfully dismissed at the Ikeja Zonal Office of the examination body.
The union suspended the strike a few days later after an agreement was reached on a 27.5 per cent salary increase across cadres.
