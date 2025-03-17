The Rivers state assembly crisis is still dominating headlines.
According to News Direct, “Rivers Assembly accuses Fubara of sabotaging budget process, denies receiving Gov’s letter.”
This Day reported that “Fubara Frustrating Budget Presentation, 27 Lawmakers Claim as Rivers Crisis Festers.”
“Rivers crisis: We have been battered, endured immense hardship – Assembly,” Independent Newspaper reported.
“Budget letter: Rivers, Assembly differ, Fubara urges House to reconvene,” Punch reported.
The trending video of a young Nigerian who is a Corp member criticising the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme and the President Bola Tinubu due to the growing inflation also made the cover pages of several newspapers.
Amebo newspaper reported that “Anti-Tinubu Video:
Amnesty Int’l condemns alleged threats against NYSC member.”
“AMNESTY INT’L TO FG: Stop threatening Nigerians for criticizing govt,” Daily Monitor also reported.
According to The Matrix, “Economic Hardship: Outrage Trails Threats Against Youth Corp Member.”
The fuel scarcity in Niger state also made headlines with Daily Trust reporting “Economic Hardship: Outrage Trails Threats Against Youth Corp Member.”
Punch reported “How subsidy removal, tension worsened Niger’s fuel scarcity.”
Meanwhile, Liberty Newspaper reported, “Kaduna: “You’re an oppressor, not a victim, Dahiru Bauchi Foundation blasts el-Rufai.”
Leadership reported that “OPay Extends N1.2 Billion Naira 10-Year Scholarship Initiative to Obafemi Awolowo University.”
The National Economy reported “DESPITE RAKING IN BILLIONS: N3trn Sports Betting Takes Toll On Nigerian Youths.”
