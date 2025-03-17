The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy has partnered with Africanna Group to equip Nigerian youths with skills for economic self-reliance.
In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the ministry announced the launch of a new skill acquisition and job creation initiative designed to strengthen the creative industry.
The ministry emphasised that the partnership aims to showcase Nigerian craftsmanship globally while empowering the youth through targeted initiatives.
According to the ministry, the collaboration focuses on skill development and job creation, which will be achieved through comprehensive training programs and the establishment of incubation hubs.
Furthermore, the ministry stated that the initiative will provide young people with the necessary tools to excel in various creative sectors.
Additionally, the ministry stated that the approach behind the unveiled skill acquisition and job creation initiative would stimulate economic development across the country.
“To ensure the success of these initiatives, FMACCE will leverage its Special-Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), including Nigeria Everywhere, the Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP), the Creative & Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTICO), and the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF).
“These SPVs are strategically designed to promote Nigerian culture globally, accelerate creative endeavours, develop infrastructure, and provide financial support to the creative economy,” added the statement.
AFRICANA Group, in collaboration with partners like TAG Factory and Hall4our, will lead the execution of this partnership.
They will establish incubation hubs and oversee strategic communications.
Their combined efforts will shape the future of Nigeria’s creative economy and position Nigerian talents on the global stage.
Minister Hannatu Musawa commended the collaboration.
She noted that the ministry has a dedicated section addressing youth skill acquisition and job creation concerns.
Mrs Musawa said, “This is the best event that I’ve come to on short notice, and what I can tell you from what I saw, the beautiful fashion and everything, what I can take away is your ability to do it and articulate it in a way that had compelling storytelling, African storytelling that resonates and you were able to translate that through your fashion.
“I am looking forward to working with you. We now have a ministry catered specifically for your industry, and it is people like you that we are looking for to help us completely reshape the story of Nigeria through our content, arts, talent and creativity. You are the personification of what a great Nigerian is.”
